How to forget a Wi-Fi network on your Windows 10 device

Drew Angerer/Getty Images You can forget a Wi-Fi network on Windows 10 in a few simple steps.

You might want to forget a network on Windows 10 if you’ve moved recently, travel often, or recently changed your Wi-Fi network.

Windows 10 devices can create profiles of Wi-Fi networks you connect to and use them to reconnect to a Wi-Fi network easily, but you can forget a network easily as well.

Whenever your Windows 10 device connects to a wireless network, the operating system will forge a profile of sorts, storing valuable information, such as your password.

Storing Wi-Fi network passwords will make it easier for you to reconnect to a network the next you’re looking to use it. However, if a wireless network updates their privacy settings, you will be unable to connect to the network using your previously-stored information.

Additionally, if a Wi-Fi network is renamed, or you move into a new area that comes with a new Wi-Fi network, you can disconnect your Windows 10 device from any older network you are no longer using. Here is how you can forget a network on Windows 10.

How to forget a network on Windows 10



1. Turn on your Windows 10 device.

2. On the right-hand corner of your screen click the “Network” icon.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider The Network icon is located on the bottom right-hand corner of the screen.

3. Click “Network & Internet Settings.” This will open a new page on your computer.

4. Alternatively, you can also access this page by searching for “Network & Internet Settings” in the search bar on the lower left-hand corner of your screen, or by clicking on the “Windows” button, clicking “Settings,” and then clicking “Network & Internet Settings.”

5. Click “Wi-Fi” on the left-hand side of the new page.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Click ‘Wi-Fi.’

6. Once you’re there, click on “Manage known networks,” and then click on which network you want to remove from your Windows 10 device.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Managing your known networks will allow you to see how many Wi-Fi networks your Windows 10 device has stored.

7. Click “Forget” to remove the stored network.

