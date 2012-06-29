How To Force Facebook To Display Your Real Email Address

Facebook told The Wall Street Journal that, in hindsight, it probably should have done a better job of explaining its email switchover that left users with an @facebook.com email address as the default contact on their profiles. But it’s still up to users to switch their addresses back to their preferred address of choice. Here’s how to change your profile to show the email address you want to show to friends, not the address Facebook thinks you should be showing.



Facebook reminded the newspaper that it had alerted users to the change in April, but the issue exploded earlier this week when many learned about it for the first time. The move was perceived as a ploy to force Facebook members to use the @facebook.com email system, which has been an afterthought since its initial billing as a “Gmail killer” when it was launched in 2010.

