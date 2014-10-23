How To Follow Up After A Job Interview

You perfected your résumé, networked with recruiters, and nailed the interview. But if your next step involves simply waiting to hear back, you might as well kiss the position goodbye.

When it comes to landing a job, it’s up to you to lead the charge — even after the interview is over. “It’s never enough to just send out applications and go to interviews — you need to go the extra mile every single time,” writes James Caan, CEO of the Hamilton Bradshaw Group, in a recent LinkedIn post.

“Many people think an interview is over once they leave the meeting, but in actual fact the recruitment process continues,” he explains. “Companies go over CVs and interview notes to help them make a decision — and a good follow up can tip the scales in your favour.”

So, as soon as you’re finished with the interview, write down anything relevant, from what went well (and what didn’t) to what stood out to you about the role, Caan advises. This information will help you craft a personalised and effective thank-you note.

That afternoon or the next morning, send a short, concise email to your interviewer to let them know you value their time and are still interested in the position. Start with a quick thank you, then mention a specific moment from the interview. “Whatever it is, by briefly touching upon it, you are showing that you listened and are genuinely interested in the company,” Caan says. It’s also a good way to remind them of a high point from your interview.

Next, use the “subtle sell,” a technique Caan says is the most important part of a follow up email:

“Say something along the lines of: ‘I’m really excited about the opportunity you are offering; this seems like an exciting time for the business and the role is a great fit for my skill set and experience. If you need any additional documents or information from me, do let me know.'”

He says these two sentences show how enthusiastic you are and reinforce what a perfect fir you are for the job.

But don’t think you’re completely finished after sending this email.

If the hiring manager gave you a timeline for the process, follow up once more after they should have passed into the next stage of interviews (but don’t be annoying!). If you don’t have an exact timeline, aim for a second follow up 10 to 14 days after the interview, if you still haven’t heard back.

Click here to read the original LinkedIn post.

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected] Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.