How To Follow The SAI Writers On Twitter

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Sure, we’re posting content to the site throughout the day. But if you want even more up-to-date and immediate bursts of thought, you can follow each of our writers on Twitter.Jay Yarow: @jyarow



Jay covers news and analysis for major tech companies like Google and Apple.

Nich Carlson: @nichcarlson

Nich handles longer-form reporting, having revealed a bunch of previously unknown details about Twitter’s and Groupon’s founding.

Steve Kovach: @stevekovach

If it has to do with mobile phones or any type of mobile device, Steve’s your guy.

Dylan Love: @_dtl

I pay attention to internet culture and consumer technology.

Megan Rose Dickey: @meganrosedickey

Megan reports on the startup scene and the future of technology.

Kevin Smith: @officialkls

Kevin is our resident app wizard, reporting on the latest iOS and Android apps.

Alyson Shontell: @shontelaylay

Startups and e-commerce are Alyson’s wheelhouse.

Julie Bort: @julie188

Julie lives and breathes Enterprise reporting.

Owen Thomas: @owenthomas

Our man in San Francisco. Owen handles Silicon Valley news and gossip.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.