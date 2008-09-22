How To Follow The Emmy Awards LIVE (Without Watching TV)

Well, obviously, you could watch ABC’s telecast, which is on as we type this. But there have to be better things to do with your time, right? And the good stuff will show up on YouTube tomorrow, (and ABC and the Academy Of TV Arts & Sciences will try to take it down while not providing adequate replacements on their own sites).



In the meantime, John “I’m A PC” Hodgman is there, knows a bunch of the nominees (congratulations, Rich Dahm!) and is providing excellent live commentary. You can follow him via Twitter, of course. We assume he’ll be at some good afterparties, too.

