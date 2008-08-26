How To Follow The Democratic National Convention LIVE On The Web

If you’re a political junkie but couldn’t take the week off to trek to Denver, have no fear. With journalists, delegates and bloggers toting minicams, and multiple live feeds emanating from the floor, the coronation of Barack Obama and Joe Biden will certainly be the most-covered in convention history.



But, as this video from the Chicago 1968 Democratic Convention reminds, more cameras doesn’t necessarily mean more drama. Still, it will be interesting to see what moments do get captured now that every just about every attendee is a potential live broadcaster.

The Democratic National Committee is streaming the procedings starting at 3 p.m. Mountain time on its own site via a deal with Level 3. UStream is the official live Webcaster from The Big Tent, a two-story temporary structure where bloggers unable to get convention floor passes will be penned in for the next four days. Craiglist founder Craig Newmark is already checking in.

The people over at the Poynter Institute have put together this Twitter stream of journalists covering the convention. It’s got a good mix of traditional newspaper and broadcast folks as well as bloggers/new media types.

Here’s a list of live video links, which we’ll expand as we learn about more ways to watch the Web watch the convention:

The Democratic National Committee official Webcast at democrats.org

CBS News’ primetime coverage will be simulcast on the Web at CBSNews.com and CNET.com

UStream’s live video from The Big Tent (live now)

Stickam will be carrying WMAL’s The Chris Plante Show live from the Convention floor each day from 9-noon EST

CNN is providing a live feed from the Pepsi centre, but the video we saw Monday came without sound.

CSPAN has it’s own convention site that has video and links to blogs from around the country. It also has a live stream, via Qik, (right now it’s lobby of the Denver Hyatt). The network also has a YouTube channel that has archived footage and interviews.

Know of any other interesting feeds? Let us know in comments.



