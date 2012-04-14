How To Follow SAI On Google+

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Are you on Google+? Do you read SAI? Then you should follow SAI’s team of writers and editors. Here are the links:
- Nicholas Carlson, Deputy Editor
- Jay Yarow, Editor
- Matt Rosoff, West Coast Editor
- Steve Kovach, SAI: Tools Editor
- Alyson Shontell, Startups reporter
- Matt Lynley, Reporter
- Julie Bort, Reporter
- Boonsri Dickinson, Reporter
And don’t forget to follow the official Business Insider Google+ page!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.