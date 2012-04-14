How To Follow SAI On Google+

Steve Kovach
nicholas carlson, social media analytics conference 2011, november 2011, bi, dng

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Are you on Google+? Do you read SAI? Then you should follow SAI’s team of writers and editors. Here are the links:

  • Nicholas Carlson, Deputy Editor
  • Jay Yarow, Editor
  • Matt Rosoff, West Coast Editor
  • Steve Kovach, SAI: Tools Editor
  • Alyson Shontell, Startups reporter
  • Matt Lynley, Reporter
  • Julie Bort, Reporter
  • Boonsri Dickinson, Reporter 

And don’t forget to follow the official Business Insider Google+ page!

