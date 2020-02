How to follow people on Apple Music and set up your profile for it

mirtmirt/Shutterstock You can easily follow people on Apple Music by setting up a profile.

You can easily follow people on Apple Music by searching for them on your profile page.

If you’ve never set up your public profile before, you can also add or invite friends from your contacts directly from the startup menu.

Following a person on Apple Music will allow you to see what they are listening to, along with recent songs and albums they have added.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s easy to find and follow people in the Apple Music app – whether it’s friends, family, or coworkers.

While Apple Music used to allow users to follow artists as well, it removed the feature in 2018. However, you can still follow friends to see what others are listening to – similar to Spotify.

To do so, you’ll just have to set up an account. If you’ve already done so, you can easily add people by accessing your account details in the “For You” tab at any time.

Here’s how to follow people on Apple Music on your mobile app.

Check out the products mentioned in this story:

How to follow people on



Apple Music



if you’ve never set up your profile



1. Open the Apple Music app on your mobile device.

2. Tap on the “For You” tab underneath the heart icon at the bottom of the screen.

3. Tap on the profile icon in the upper right hand corner of the page. If you haven’t set up an account yet, it will appear as a person icon (as opposed to a profile photo or your initials).

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap on the ‘For You’ tab.

4. Tap “See what Friends Are Listening To.” to set up your profile.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap to see what your friends are listening to.

5. Tap the pink “Get Started” button to begin.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap the ‘Get started’ button.

6. Personalise your name, username, and add a profile photo if you’d like by clicking on the appropriate entries.

7. Tap the pink “Continue to Find Contacts” button when you’re ready to move on.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Continue to the next step.

8. Tap to follow any of your contacts who are currently sharing music. This will change the pink “Follow” button to a grey “Following” button.

You also have the option to connect to Facebook at the top to view your Facebook friend’s profiles. Additionally, if you scroll down, you can invite contacts from your phone who use Apple Music but don’t currently have accounts set up.

9. Tap “Next.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Follow friends and tap ‘Next.’

10. Specify your notification settings for friend activity and new shows. Switch toggles from green to grey to turn on or off.

11. Tap “Done” to complete the process.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap ‘Done.’

How to follow people on Apple Music once you’ve already set up your account



1. Open the Apple Music app on your device.

2. Tap on the “For You” tab underneath the heart icon at the bottom of the screen.

3. Tap on the profile icon in the upper right hand corner of the page. If you’ve already set up your account, your initials or profile picture will appear in a circle.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap to open your profile.

4. Click “View Profile” at the top.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can view your profile options.

5. Scroll down to the bottom to see who you are currently following.

6. Tap “Follow More Friends” to reopen the contacts page.

7. Click to follow any of your contacts who are currently sharing music. This will change the pink “Follow” button to a grey “Following” button. You also have the option to connect to Facebook at the top to view your Facebook friend’s profiles or invite contacts from your phone who use Apple Music but don’t currently have accounts set up.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap to follow more friends.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.