How to follow topics, publications, and locations on Google News using the mobile app or web browser

To follow something on Google News, you can click “Follow” or select the star icon next to a topic, publication, or location.

You can customise your Google News experience by following news topics, publications, and cities you like. Google will display new content based on your follow history, helping you browse more easily.

To unfollow a topic, city, or source, go to the Following page, which displays everything you currently follow, and then select unfollow from there.

Many of us use Google News each day as a fast and easy way to stay on top of current events. Google doesn’t do its own original reporting – instead, it aggregates news from a broad array of sources. You can take advantage of that to teach Google what kind of news you want more (and less) of.

Specifically, Google lets you “follow” news topics (like world news and technology news), news sources (like Business Insider) and locations (like your home city or other cities). To get started, open Google News in a web browser or in the Google News app – the process is almost identical no matter how you get your news.

How to follow topics on Google News



If you’re using Google News in a browser, click one of the topics in the navigation pane on the left side of the screen. When that topic page opens, click “Follow” at the top right of the screen, beside the category name.

On either the browser or mobile app, there are many additional topics you can follow. To find them, search for a subject using the search box at the top of the page. If a topic exists for your search term, it will appear at the top of the page. Click “Follow” in the web page or the star if you’re using the mobile app.

How to follow a news source on Google News



If you want to see more news stories from a particular news source, you can follow it. There are two ways to do this.

You can follow a news source directly from an article in your Google News feed. Under the article headline on the feed page, click the three-dot menu. If you are not already following this news source, you’ll see an option to “Go to” the publication’s page. Select that option. Then, on the Google News page for that news source, select “Follow” or the star at the top of the page.

You can also search for the news source directly. In the search tool at the top of the page, search for the publication. Select the publication and click “Follow” or the star at the top of the page. If you’re using the mobile app, you can even follow a publication directly from the drop-down menu from the search box.

How to follow a location on Google News



To follow a city in Google News, search for it using the search tool at the top of the page and then choose “Follow” or the star when you see the location you want.

How to unfollow on Google News



It’s easy to unfollow any topic, publication, or location.

1. Click “Following” (it’s in the navigation pane in a browser or at the bottom of the screen in the mobile app). You’ll see all the sources you are following, divided by category.

2. Click the three dot menu beside the item you want to unfollow.

3. Click “Remove from library” or “Stop following this source.”

