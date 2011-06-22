How To Follow Tonight's Big Greek Confidence Vote

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Tonight, Greece’s parliament will undertake a no confidence vote in prime minister George Papandreou and his government. If the parliament votes no, then Papandreou’s government will fall, and the country may be forced to go back to the public and vote in an entirely new parliament.The vote is expected for around midnight Athens time or 5PM ET.



As of right now, it is expected Papandreou will win, and markets are apparently rallying in anticipation.

While it is likely CNBC and Bloomberg will cover the vote live on television, if you want a more on the ground look in, you can watch live Greek TV here:

Business News (Channel 9)

Market News (SBC Live)

And if you can’t watch video, here are a few people on twitter who will be following the events in Athens very closely.

On Twitter:

Matina Stevis (@matinastevis) is a Greek journalist covering parliament, protests, and the eurozone

Megan Greene (@economistmeg) is a London based economist focused on the debt crisis

Jeremy Gaunt (@reutersjeremyG) is Reuters investment correspondent in Europe

We to will be following it live at Business Insider, so come back to catch out live coverage around 5PM ET.

