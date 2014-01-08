Here's A Simple Way To Fold A Shirt In Two Seconds

Folding laundry doesn’t have to be a drag.

This YouTube video by life-hacking user DaveHax shows an amazingly simple way to fold a dress shirt in a couple of seconds.

We broke it down to the most important screengrabs. If you want to see how fast this can be, the full video is below.

1. Draw an imaginary line about halfway through the shirt:

2. Create a second imaginary line between the collar and the sleeve:

3. Imagine point B at the sleeve, A at the intersection of the two lines, and C at the bottom of the shirt:

4. Use your left hand to pinch point A, and your right hand for B.

5. Cross point B over to point C:

6. Lift the shirt, folding once back on itself:

Here’s how perfect the shirt will look:





Check out the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

