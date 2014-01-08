Here's A Simple Way To Fold A Shirt In Two Seconds

Ashley Lutz

Folding laundry doesn’t have to be a drag.

This YouTube video by life-hacking user DaveHax shows an amazingly simple way to fold a dress shirt in a couple of seconds.

We broke it down to the most important screengrabs. If you want to see how fast this can be, the full video is below.

1. Draw an imaginary line about halfway through the shirt:

Shirt how to foldDaveHax on YouTube

2. Create a second imaginary line between the collar and the sleeve:

How to fold dress shirtDaveHax on YouTube

3. Imagine point B at the sleeve, A at the intersection of the two lines, and C at the bottom of the shirt:

How to fold a shirt DaveHax on YouTube

4. Use your left hand to pinch point A, and your right hand for B.

How to fold a shirtDaveHax on YouTube

5. Cross point B over to point C:

How to fold a shirt fast DaveHax on YouTube

6. Lift the shirt, folding once back on itself:

How to fold a shirt DaveHax on YouTube

Here’s how perfect the shirt will look:

How to fold a shirt DaveHax on YouTube



Check out the full video:

