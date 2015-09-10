This girl can fold a crazy number of pizza boxes in under a minute

For most people, pizza boxes are nothing more than a cardboard food holder, but for people working in pizza shops, the art of folding these boxes is a practiced skill — one that makes for amazing YouTube videos.

On Tuesday, Breanna Grey posted a YouTube video of herself folding pizza boxes at breakneck speed, first spotted by Digg.

Since uploading the video, it has already racked up over 500,000 views.

Here’s the video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Worked at a pizza place for seven years, got pretty fast at making boxes,” Grey wrote when she posted the video on Reddit, where it has received almost 4,000 upvotes in just 24 hours.

Here’s a closer look.

Notice how she’s able to fold the box perfectly without even looking at it.



Turns out, Grey isn’t the only one with a knack for quickfire folding. A YouTube search for “pizza box folding” led me to dozens of videos of people folding pizza boxes at high speeds.

Here’s a video of Domino’s employee. His method is a bit different from Grey’s, using a cart and counter to stabilise the boxes, instead of holding the boxes in midair while he folds.



There’s even an annual pizza box folding competition. The World Pizza Games, which also includes categories for “Freestyle Pizza Acrobatics” and “Largest Dough,” is held each year in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here’s a clip from a time trial video for the World Pizza Games.



Thinking about trying your hand at folding? Check out this how-to video for step-by-step instructions.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Got it? Good.

Now just keep practicing for about seven more years and maybe you’ll be able to fold as fast as these pizza box folding pros.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.