What Really Happens If You Lose Your Photo I.D. Before Your Flight

In the era of full body screenings, shoe checks, and anti-liquid air travel, it’s a wonder anyone makes it to the airport without forgetting at least one piece of the preparation puzzle. Just ask Ann Carrns, an NYT writer who recently figured out the hard way what happens when you leave your photo I.D. at home.



In a nutshell, she sat through a quasi-TSA interrogation:

“The special T.S.A. agent had me sign a form, allowing the agency to verify my identity. He asked me if I had any other form of identification (I didn’t), or if my husband had anything in his wallet that had my name on it. (Again, no.) I did have a checkbook, bearing checks that had both my name and my husband’s, so I handed that over for him to examine. Then, he called someone else on his phone, and asked me some questions — things like my previous addresses and my date of birth. It reminded me of the online verification process you go through when opening a bank account or obtaining your credit report.”

The whole to-do lasted about 20 minutes and she was forced to repeat the process on her return flight (with an added bonus of having her hands “swabbed”).

At least it’s nice to know forgetting your wallet doesn’t have to spell the end of your travel plans. Just be prepared to get a little personal.

