We Tried To Fly A Drone But Failed Miserably

When we saw the AR Drone in action at CES last month, we thought it was the coolest thing ever.
Equipped with a high-def camera, the AR Drone lets you shoot and record videos from above.
You can buy one for $300, but Parrot, the company behind the AR Drone, was kind enough to send us a drone to test out and fly around.
After a lot of crashes, we did learn how to properly land the drone. Take a look at our painful, crash-filled drone-flying experience:
Produced by William Wei
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.