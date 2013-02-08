We Tried To Fly A Drone But Failed Miserably

When we saw the AR Drone in action at CES last month, we thought it was the coolest thing ever.



Equipped with a high-def camera, the AR Drone lets you shoot and record videos from above.

You can buy one for $300, but Parrot, the company behind the AR Drone, was kind enough to send us a drone to test out and fly around.

After a lot of crashes, we did learn how to properly land the drone. Take a look at our painful, crash-filled drone-flying experience:

Produced by William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.