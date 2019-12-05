How to flip or rotate a picture on your Samsung Galaxy S10 with the built-in photo editor

Henry Nicholls/Reuters You can flip and rotate a picture on your Samsung Galaxy S10 in just a few steps.

It’s easy to flip a picture on your Samsung Galaxy S10 using the built-in photo editor.

You can also rotate a picture on your Galaxy S10 with the photo editor, along with most other common editing functions.

Flip and rotate are similar concepts in photo editing. Flip creates a mirror image, while rotate turns the photo by 90 degrees.

You can get to the photo editor by tapping the pencil-shaped button in the Gallery app.

The photo editor on your Samsung Galaxy S10 is surprisingly powerful, and it’s able to take care of most common tasks without forcing you to install a third-party or commercial photo-editing app.

One of the most common things you may need to do, for example, is to flip or rotate a photo.

Here’s how to do it.

How to flip or rotate a picture on your Samsung Galaxy S10



There are two very similar tools in a Galaxy S10’s photo editor: flip and rotate.

When you flip a photo, you’re creating a left-right mirror image. After flipping a photo, for example, someone looking to the right would be looking to the left.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The Flip feature makes a mirror image of the original photo.

When you rotate a photo, you’re essentially spinning it by 90 degrees. If you accidentally took a picture sideways, you can rotate it once to correct it. If the photo is upside down, you can rotate it twice.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can rotate a photo that was taken sideways or upside-down.

Here’s how to flip or rotate a picture in the Gallery app on your Galaxy S10:

1. Start the Gallery app and open a photo that you want to edit.

2. Tap the edit icon at the bottom of the screen (it looks like a pencil).

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tap the edit icon to fix your photo.

3. Use the flip or rotate buttons to fix your photo.

Tap Rotate (the button furthest to the left, which looks like a circular arrow) to rotate the picture in 90-degree increments.

Tap Flip (next to rotate, it looks like two brackets separated by a vertical line) to make the mirror image.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Use the Flip and Rotate buttons to edit your photo.

