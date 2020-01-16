How to flag a review on Yelp if it's suspicious or violates the platform's guidelines

Casimiro PT/Shutterstock You can flag a review on Yelp if you believe that it violates Yelp’s guidelines.

You can flag a review on Yelp that you think might be fake or violate the Yelp community guidelines.

After a few days, you should receive an email from Yelp letting you know that the content has been reviewed and whether or not it has been taken down.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more.

Yelp relies heavily on user-generated content, and is essentially an online embodiment of “word of mouth,” allowing users to share their experiences with businesses with others.

However, some users misuse the features of Yelp, leaving reviews that either violate Yelp’s community guidelines or are fake. Regardless of the circumstances, if you are a consumer or a business owner, and feel that there is a review that is either spammy or looks suspicious, you can flag a review and notify Yelp.

Here’s how to flag a suspicious review on Yelp.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to flag a review on Yelp using a computer

1. Grab your PC or Mac computer and log into your Yelp account.

2. Find the review that you would like to report. Once you find the review, click the flag icon in the bottom-right corner of the review.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Click the flag icon.

3. In the pop-up windows select your reason for flagging the review from the dropdown menu under “Why do you want to report this review?“ and provide an explanation if prompted. Then, click “Report” to flag the review.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Select your reason for reporting the review.

How to flag a review on Yelp using a mobile device

1. Launch the Yelp app on your Android device or iPhone and log in to your account.

2. Find the review that you would like to report.

3. Once you find the review, tap the three horizontal dots in the top-right corner of the review and then tap “Report Review.”

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner.

4. Select your reason for reporting the review and provide additional context, if prompted.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Fill out the reason for reporting, then tap “Send” to notify Yelp.

5. Then tap “Send” to report the review.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.