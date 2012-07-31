How To Fix Your iPhone's Busted Home Button

Photo: Flickr/Ã‰ole
We hear about too many broken and unresponsive iPhone home buttons.Thankfully, MakeUseOf reveals two useful tricks on how to fix it. If the first one doesn’t work, the second one definitely will.
It's far from ideal, but you can turn on AssistiveTouch under the Accessibility panel to give yourself a software-based home button
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.