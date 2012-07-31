How To Fix Your iPhone's Busted Home Button

Dylan Love
sad girl

We hear about too many broken and unresponsive iPhone home buttons.Thankfully, MakeUseOf reveals two useful tricks on how to fix it. If the first one doesn’t work, the second one definitely will.

Start up one of the default iPhone apps, such as Notes

Then press and hold your home button for several seconds until the app quits

That's it. If that doesn't fix it (or at least improve it), there's one more thing to try...

It's far from ideal, but you can turn on AssistiveTouch under the Accessibility panel to give yourself a software-based home button

The button appears in the bottom right, but you can move it anywhere you like

You can simulate tapping the home button by pressing the software button that appears right here

