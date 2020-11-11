How to fix a faulty or disabled touchpad on your Windows laptop in 5 different ways

Hollis Johnson It’s not hard to fix a touchpad.

There are several ways to fix a faulty touchpad on a Windows 10 laptop, and most of them don’t require any hardware repairs.

If your touchpad isn’t working, there’s a chance that you’ve disabled it with a Windows keyboard shortcut.

You can also try fixing your touchpad by updating or uninstalling its drivers, the software that keeps it running.

If you’ve tried everything but still can’t fix your touchpad, contact your manufacturer, Microsoft, or a repair shop.

Laptops are great for their portability. But if your touchpad stops working, it can seem more like a brick than a Windows computer.

There are a variety of reasons why your touchpad might not work, and there’s a good chance that it has nothing to do with the laptop’s hardware.

How to fix your touchpad on a Windows laptop

Here’s how to troubleshoot your touchpad on a Windows 10 laptop, and hopefully avoid having to take it in for repairs.

Just note that to do most of these steps, you’ll need to click on things – you should plug in an external mouse to replace the touchpad while it’s not working. If the mouse doesn’t work either, then there’s a bigger issue that likely can’t be fixed here.

Look for keyboard shortcuts

William Antonelli/Business Insider Many laptops let you turn the touchpad on or off with a keyboard command.

Some computers have a keyboard shortcut or switch that allows you to toggle the touchpad on and off. Look for any unusual buttons located near the touchpad on your computer, especially ones that include an icon that resembles a touchpad in some way (a rectangle with a line under it or a finger, for example).

Simultaneously pressing the Fn key plus one of the numbered F keys at the top of your keyboard is another common touchpad enable/disable shortcut on many computer models. If you can’t find this shortcut, look at your computer’s manual.

Update your touchpad’s drivers

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Select the ‘Update’ option.

Your drivers are software that controls how hardware on your computer functions. If the drivers aren’t working, your computer is going to have problems.

Open your computer’s Device Manager by right-clicking Windows icon in the bottom-left, and then selecting “Device Manager.”

Once there, select your touchpad from the “Mice and other pointing devices” section. Once you’ve done so, right-click on it, and then select the “Update Driver” option.

For more information on the best way to update your drivers, check out our article, “How to update or reinstall your drivers in Windows 10 to keep your computer running smoothly.”

Uninstall your touchpad’s drivers

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Uninstalling the driver will force Windows to reinstall it.

Follow the same steps as above, but instead of clicking “Update Driver,” click “Uninstall.” You can also click “Properties” and find the uninstall option there.

Once uninstalled, restart your computer.

As the computer restarts, Windows will sense that the touchpad is still there, and reinstall the driver. This is a great way to get things refreshed, and fix issues.

Download a driver from the computer manufacturer’s website

William Antonelli/Business Insider Your laptop manufacturer might offer their own updates.

If Windows is telling you that your drivers are up-to-date, but you suspect they aren’t, go to your computer manufacturer’s website. There’s a chance that they publish their own driver updates, which you can download and install manually.

Contact the manufacturer or a third-party repair shop

Acer Get in touch with your manufacturer, or another tech help service.

If you’ve tried everything and nothing is working, you may need to contact the computer manufacturer to get your touchpad back up and running. They can help you with tech support, and also check up on your warranty.

If you know you don’t have a warranty, and the manufacturer can’t help, consider a third-party repair shop. Depending on where you live, there might be dozens of repair shops around you – they can usually help for a lower fee than the manufacturer offers.

You might also find calling Microsoft a useful option. They may not know as much about your specific computer model, but they’re the experts on Windows 10.

