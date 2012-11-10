A Recipe For Law School Reform: Cutting Admissions By Half And Slashing Scholarships

Kyle McEntee on Bloomberg Law.

The law school bubble is made up of three things — increasing tuition, decreasing salaries, and simply not enough law jobs available.So, what has to be done to fix this?



Kyle McEntee, a law school grad and co-founder of Law School Transparency, tells Bloomberg Law’s Lee Pacchia two things will have to happen:

• Law schools will have to cut enrollment by about 50 per cent. McEntee says it will either be a few schools closing down altogether or all schools reducing their enrollment in proportion to their market power, or how well their grads fare in the real world.

• Financial aid for law students needs to be limited in an effort to drive down the price of law school.

“If schools continue to have a blank check, they are going to continue raising their prices … and students will get into lots of debt,” McEntee says.

What is needed then is some sort of reform to the Higher Education Act during its 2013 re-authorization that will curb law school financial aid, according to McEntee.

