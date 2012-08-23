How Facebook Can Make Its Annoyingly Clunky Smartphone App A Lot Better

We’ve got beef with the Facebook mobile app.



It’s clunky, tough to navigate, and bogged down things that we don’t want and don’t need.

Based on a bunch of reports and rumours, Facebook knows its app stinks and is working to fix it.

So you wait for the update, we put together a few demands that’ll make the Facebook app a million times better.

Our number one suggestion: Make it lighter and faster Because it uses HTML5, the Facebook app caches data differently than other apps. It downloads all your Timeline data from scratch every time you fire it up. GigaOM goes into much more technical detail on why the mobile app runs so slowly right here. We'd like to see Facebook take a different approach to loading data to your smartphone and tablet from its servers. Speed is of absolute importance. Make photo uploads easier Facebook is the way most people share photos nowadays, yet the app buries this feature. If you want to snap a photo and upload it to Facebook, you have to navigate to your profile first. That's inexcusable, and likely why simple photo-sharing apps like Instagram have become so popular. We hope the next app's user interface has a quick, one-button solution to sharing photos. Why are there three apps when one could work perfectly well? We're unsure of the value in having the Facebook app, Facebook Messages, and Facebook Camera as three separate entities. It's very confusing to users to have three apps for the same social network. Why not integrate them and have a single go-to app for all Facebook needs? Improve search functionality Searching inside of the mobile app simply stinks. We want more control, like the ability to specifically search for pages, apps, or to search for someone within a single network instead of the entirety of Facebook. Improve push notifications We'd like a bit more control over the kind of Facebook notifications we receive. For the web-based version of Facebook, you can decide what kind of events you get email alerts for such as new friend requests, messages, etc. We'd love that level of control on the smartphone app too. It's simply unintuitive This is much more qualitative than quantitative, but we'd like to see a Facebook app designed with ease of use in mind. It's unpleasant to navigate the interface and we don't like searching high and low for something that should be easily accessible (like photo uploading). Want to see a piece of patent history? Click here to check out what the iPhone 4 prototype looked like >

