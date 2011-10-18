How To Fix Siri If It Keeps Feeding You 'Can't Connect' Errors

For some iPhone 4S users, Siri seems to be “unable to connect” pretty frequently.



Fortunately, we have a fix for the problem, via iDownloadBlog.

The procedure is simple, harmless, and won’t take too much time.

Here’s how to do it:

Turn off Siri by going to Settings, then General, then Siri. Wait a few seconds. Reset your network settings by going to Settings, then General, then Reset, then Reset Network Settings. Your phone will reboot. Turn Siri back on. Wait a few seconds. Hopefully, Siri will now successfully be able to connect to Apple’s servers. If it doesn’t work, try the process again.

