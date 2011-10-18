How To Fix Siri If It Keeps Feeding You 'Can't Connect' Errors

Ellis Hamburger
siri broken can't connect error

For some iPhone 4S users, Siri seems to be “unable to connect” pretty frequently.

Fortunately, we have a fix for the problem, via iDownloadBlog.

The procedure is simple, harmless, and won’t take too much time.

Here’s how to do it:

  1. Turn off Siri by going to Settings, then General, then Siri. Wait a few seconds.
  2. Reset your network settings by going to Settings, then General, then Reset, then Reset Network Settings. Your phone will reboot.
  3. Turn Siri back on. Wait a few seconds.
  4. Hopefully, Siri will now successfully be able to connect to Apple’s servers. If it doesn’t work, try the process again.

