How To Fix Siri If It Keeps Feeding You 'Can't Connect' Errors

For some iPhone 4S users, Siri seems to be “unable to connect” pretty frequently.
Fortunately, we have a fix for the problem, via iDownloadBlog.
The procedure is simple, harmless, and won’t take too much time.
Here’s how to do it:
- Turn off Siri by going to Settings, then General, then Siri. Wait a few seconds.
- Reset your network settings by going to Settings, then General, then Reset, then Reset Network Settings. Your phone will reboot.
- Turn Siri back on. Wait a few seconds.
- Hopefully, Siri will now successfully be able to connect to Apple’s servers. If it doesn’t work, try the process again.
Don’t Miss: EXCLUSIVE: Our Interview With Siri >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.