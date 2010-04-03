How To Fix Newspapers' $17 Billion Sales Gap

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

From Reflections of a Newsosaur: There’s a succulent advertising stream that could replace a substantial portion of the $17 billion in sales the U.S. newspaper industry has shed since 2007. Anyone interested?



The opportunity is called Yellow Pages advertising and there are powerful reasons to believe that a growing proportion of the directory industry’s business will be up for grabs in the near future as consumers increasingly choose to let their fingers do the walking on the web.

Read more at Reflections of a Newsosaur >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.