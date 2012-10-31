What Is The First Thing Jony Ive Needs To Do To Make The iPhone Better?

Photo: Screenshot

Apple’s iPhone and iPad software, iOS, has been quietly criticised by the techno-snoots as being boring and only incrementally improving from year to year.The basic look of the operating system has been the same since it was introduced in 2007. There have been a lot of great features added since then, but because the basic look is the same, some people are upset.



Now that the leader of iOS, Scott Forstall, is out at Apple, the quiet critique of iOS is getting louder. Hacker News, for instance, had a lot of people complaining about iOS.

Supposedly, one of the reasons Forstall is out at Apple is because he ran out of it ideas for iOS. Forstall, for his part, reportedly, was worried Apple wasn’t working on enough big ideas in mobile.

Well, he’s gone now. So, it’s up to Craig Federighi and Jony Ive to come up with the big new ideas for iOS.

Let’s help them out. What do you think Apple should be doing to make iOS feel fresh and new again? What’s missing? What needs to be improved? Let us know in the comments?

