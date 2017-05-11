12 simple fixes for stubborn stains, from grease to grass

Next time you spill some coffee on your favourite shirt, don’t panic. Stains of all kinds can be easily removed with products you probably already have at home.

Here are some of our favourite hacks:



OIL: Whether it’s lipstick or bacon grease, consider rubbing chalk powder into oil stains before throwing them in the laundry. The chalk will absorb the grease, making it easier to remove in the wash.

DEODORANT: Keep dryer sheets handy to lightly rub out any deodorant stains you may get on clothes. The dryer sheets will pick up the excess deodorant and won’t harm delicate fabrics in the process.

COFFEE: To get rid of those annoying coffee stains in mugs, just moisten a cloth and stick it in some baking soda. Gently rub the cloth on the stained china or cups, and then rinse off. Those coffee stains are as good as gone.

LIPSTICK: Cotton balls dipped in rubbing alcohol will get lipstick out of your clothes and fabrics. Dab at the stain repeatedly until it’s gone.

GREASE: If you have a grease stain on your clothes, all you need is a can of Coca-Cola. Pour the soda in your wash along with laundry detergent and run on a normal cycle.

SWEAT: Banish those yellow underarm sweat stains by mixing 1:1 lemon juice and water and rubbing it on the affected area.

INK: Though it might seem odd, milk really can help remove ink stains from clothes. Soak your ink-stained fabrics in a milk bath overnight before rinsing and laundering as usual.

RED WINE: Before red wine has a chance to set, sprinkle the stain with salt. It will help absorb the wine, making it easier to get the wet stain out.

BLOOD: On fresh bloodstains, apply 3% hydrogen peroxide to the stain and then rinse with fresh water. Throw in the laundry and your garments should be as good as new.

GRASS: If your grass stains are fresh, dab a sponge soaked in vinegar to the affected area until the stain lifts. If it’s a dried stain, try making a paste of vinegar and baking soda and scrub it into the fabric before throwing it in the laundry.

MAKEUP: Amazingly, you can get makeup like foundation, concealer, and more out of clothes by applying some shaving cream. Rub and scrub the stain with shaving cream and then rinse. Repeat as necessary until the makeup is gone.

BERRY JUICE: Berry stains are easy to get out by using a simple boiling water flush. Boil some water in a tea kettle and then pour from at least eight inches above the garment to really flush out the fabric. If the stain is still there, soak in a bowl of vinegar before rinsing and drying in the sun.

