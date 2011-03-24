How To Fix Annoyances With Firefox 4's New Look

Firefox 4 moved the reload button inside the address bar, which saves space, but may throw some of you off. If you prefer it where it was, next to the back and forward buttons you may not realise you can move it just like a regular toolbar button.

If you head into Options > Toolbar Layout, it becomes a regular reload and stop button that you can move around as normal. If you move it away from the rightmost edge of the address bar, it will act like a normal button again.