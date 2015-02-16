How to fix your cracked iPhone or Samsung phone without leaving the house

So you dropped your phone and cracked the display. What’s next?

You can always take it into the store, but if you don’t have a warranty or you’re feeling lazy, a nifty startup called iCracked will come to you and repair your broken phone on the spot.

You can use iCracked if you have an iPhone, iPad, or Samsung smartphone. You can also choose to sell your phone instead.

Here’s how it works.

Once you break your phone or decide to sell it, you contact iCracked via their iOS app or over at their website. After filling out basic information like what device you have, its condition, and whether you’d like to repair or sell the device, iCracked will connect you with one of its iTech workers.

You then decide on a preferred meeting place and time, and the iTech technician will lock in a quote and come to you. They can repair your device on the spot (iCracked says most repairs take under an hour), and any repair is covered by a year-long warranty.

The wait time is even shorter if you’re selling your device. If you decide to sell your phone, you’ll get handed a pre-paid debit card right then and there which you can then use online or in stores, and you can always withdraw the cash from the card at an ATM.

If you happen to live in a more remote location that’s outside the reach of an iTech, iCracked will let you mail in your device.

You can download the iCracked app over at the App Store, or head on over to iCracked.com if your phone’s display is too shattered to be functional.

