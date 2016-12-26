A last-chance, step-by-step guide to fixing a scratch on your car

You can live with scratches on your car — but you shouldn’t.
Scratches are like the old torture of death by a thousand cuts. Eventually, they will destroy your car’s finish by allowing rust to develop on metal parts. And like the great Canadian poet said, rust never sleeps.
Neil Young references aside, I recently suggested two ways to repair scratches. While I was dispensing this basic advice, it occurred to me that I had some scratches on my own car, a 2011 Toyota Prius, that needed attending to, certainly as winter arrived in the Northeast, where I live.
We’ve had some snow and cold, but so far, winter has been mild. So you have a little extra time to do some last-chance scratch repair before the nasty weather really sets in.
I kind of split the difference between my two earlier scratch repair techniques: I didn’t use tape; and I didn’t go for a perfect fix.
Read on:
Here's the one I decided to repair first: a narrow scribbled scrape. Ugly! Mind you, this scrape was in my plastic bumper. But I had others in the metal body panels.
A company called TouchUpDirect sells repair kits. For about $30, I got a paint pen to match my car's colour, as well as a clear coat pen. Clearcoat is the transparent layer that protects the finish.
Here's a link to the company's site. I don't recommend or endorse the product, but in my case, it worked well.
... STEP 4: Compare to your car's finish. In my case, it was a perfect match. TouchUpDirect has a database of auto manufacturers, makes, and model years so you can get the correct colour.
