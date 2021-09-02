5 ways to fix a broken charger cable and port

There are a few things you can do to try to fix a charger that isn’t working. Issarawat Tattong/Getty Images

You can fix a broken charger by applying electrical tape to frayed portions of the cord, restarting your devices, and more.

Your charger may not be connected properly or it might be too dirty to make the connection.

But it may also be because the power source, rather than the charger, isn’t functioning.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Whether you’re using a device for work or fun, a broken charger will put a dent in your plans.

However, there are a few tricks you can try to fix it, before you go out and buy a new charger.. You just have to know what common issues you might be dealing with if you’re going to troubleshoot effectively.

Here are a few tips to help you fix a broken charger.

How to fix a broken charger

Try these methods if your charger isn’t working properly.

Check the outlet

Sometimes the problem lies in the outlet, not in the charger itself. First, you should:

Try using a different outlet.

Hit the reset button on your outlet, if you have one.

Reset a tripped breaker in your fuse box.

Make sure the light switch that controls the outlet is in the On position, if applicable.

Check your cable and port

The cable connections could also be the source of the issue if they aren’t hooked up properly.

To rule that out and potentially fix the issue, try unplugging the cord from both the charging port and the device and then plugging them back in.

Make sure the connections are secure and fully connected and see if the problem has been fixed.

Look for frays in the cable

If your cable is frayed, or has exposed wires, it may be time for a new one.

However, if you can’t buy a new cable right away, you can instead apply electrical tape to the wire, around the fraying area. That may help it function properly again until you get a new cable.

Important: There’s a risk of electrocution with frayed cables, so it’s important not to wriggle it around while it’s plugged into an outlet. Be sure to apply the tape while the cord is unplugged from the wall outlet.



Reboot your device

There’s a reason one of the most common responses to a tech problem is to ask if you’ve tried turning it off and then back on again. Sometimes, it’s really all you need.

And whether you’re using a phone, computer, or tablet, this method can help if the device is having issues recognizing the charger.

Clean your device’s charging port

Your device’s charging port can easily collect dust and grime, and that can cause issues with the way your charger functions.

For example, if you have an iPhone or iPad, some compressed air and a toothpick can help you get things back on track.

Don’t use anything made of metal to clean the port of your phone – a toothpick is the right size, shape, and hardness for the job. Dave Johnson

‘Why won’t my iPhone charge?’: How to diagnose and fix common iPhone charging problems‘Why won’t my iPhone turn on?’: 3 ways to troubleshoot an iPhone that won’t restartHow to backup an iPhone to iCloud, to a computer through iTunes, or to an external hard driveHow to restore your iPhone from a backup after resetting it, so you never have to lose your data