How To Fire A Bad Customer

Note: This post was originally published on OPEN Forum.



Firing a customer may seem like a daunting proposition in this economy. But, sometimes, it has to be done.

“A single bad customer can practically destroy a business,” says Ken Gaebler, a small-business expert and head of Gaebler Ventures in Chicago.

According to Gaebler, the wrong customer can lead to everything from employee resignations to declining profits.

What exactly constitutes a bad customer? That depends on your business. It can mean someone who simply isn’t profitable, demanding more time than is cost-effective. But it also might include a customer who consistently pays late, is never satisfied, requires too much hand-holding, or is downright verbally abusive.

Here’s what to do.

