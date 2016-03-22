Twitter just turned 10 years old -- here's how to find your first tweet

Twitter turned 10 years old on Monday.

“Ten years ago, it began with a single Tweet,” Twitter announced in a blog post, pointing to Twitter CEO and cofounder Jack Dorsey’s now-famous first tweet. “Since then, every moment of every day, people connect about the things they care about most — all over the world.”

just setting up my twttr

— Jack (@jack) March 21, 2006

Feeling nostalgic? It turns out that there’s an easy way to hunt down your very first tweet, or the first tweet of anyone you follow.

Just click here and type in any Twitter handle.

