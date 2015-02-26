Here's how to find your Snapchat score

Snapchat’s app is full of nuances and hidden features. Some say this makes Snapchat hard to use, so last week we put together a guide to help you navigate the app.

One Snapchat feature that isn’t immediately apparent is your Snapchat score. Here’s how to find it.

When you’re looking at your received Snaps page, the header will say “snapchat.” Tap on that.

Two numbers come up. The first is the number of Snaps you’ve sent. The second is the number of Snaps you’ve received.

Snapchat says your score is the combined number of Snaps you’ve sent and received. You get one point for every Snap you send and a point for every Snap you receive. You don’t get points for your Snapchat Stories.

You can view your Snapchat score by going to your profile page, which you access by tapping on the white ghost on the default page of Snapchat’s app.

But! This system is pretty confusing — if you add up the number of my sent and received Snaps (3,159 + 4,223), you don’t get my Snapchat score (7,582). Instead, you come up 200 points short, with 7,382.

Power users have cooked up some theories for the widely noted discrepancy. Tech blog SnappTips has pontificated on this very topic:

There is a theory doing the rounds in forums and discussion boards that you get 12 points for each snap you send out to the first 3 people and 20 points for each snap thereafter. This seems like a plausible explanation given that some users reportedly have Snapchat scores of 90,000 and more, some as high as 700,000. Another theory, and the most widely accepted one, is that you receive 1 point for each snap you send out and another 1 point for each snap you open. If you send a snap to multiple recipients, you still only get 1 point.

With some discrepancy, Snapchat scores are based on your usage. So if you want to crank up your Snapchat score, start sending more Snaps.

