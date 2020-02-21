How to find your reviews on Amazon in 5 simple steps, and edit or delete them

Devon Delfino
Denys Prykhodov/ShutterstockIt’s easy to find your past reviews on Amazon and edit or delete them.

If you’ve had your Amazon account for years, you may have written a good amount of reviews.

But, short of going to the products you’ve bought and searching through the reviews to find yours, those reviews can seem elusive.

Unless, that is, you know the right section within your massive profile to go to.

For those who aren’t sure, here’s how to find your reviews on Amazon.

How to find your reviews on Amazon

1. Go to amazon.com and log in on your Mac or PC, if necessary.

2. Click “Accounts & Lists,” located toward the top-right corner of the screen.

Devon Delfino/Business InsiderClick ‘Accounts & Lists’ on the top of the website.

3. Under “Ordering and shipping preferences,” select “Your Amazon profile.”

Devon Delfino/Business InsiderSelect “Your Amazon profile” to locate your previous reviews.

4. Scroll down to the “Community Activity” section and select the down carrot next to “View: All Activity.”

Devon Delfino/Business InsiderYou can view all of your past activity on this page.

5. Select “Reviews.”

Devon Delfino/Business InsiderSelect ‘Reviews’ to see comments and reviews you’ve written.

You’ll then see your various reviews appear in that “Community Activity” section. You could also edit or delete any review by clicking the three dots next to the review in question and selecting the appropriate option.

Devon Delfino/Business InsiderYou have the option to edit or delete your reviews.
