How To Find Your Lost iPhone For Free

Apple snuck in a nice bonus in the iOS 4.2 update: now anyone can use the “Find My iPhone” feature without paying for a MobileMe account.Find My iPhone is now free for iPhone 4, iPad, or iPod Touch (4th generation).
The app lets you send a message to the device, so if anyone finds it, you can tell them how to get in touch with you.
If you suspect your phone is stolen, you can remotely wipe or lock all your data so the thief can’t access your contacts, photos, or other vital information like your current Angry Birds ranking.
If you are trying to locate an iPod Touch or wifi only iPad, the device must be turned on and connected to the Internet. You also need to download the app and follow our instructions for enabling the feature on your device.
First, you'll need to enable your phone to be found by Find My iPhone. Go to Settings, Mail, Add Account, and tap MobileMe. (You don't need a MobileMe account to do this).
Enter your Apple ID and password and wait for your account to verify. If you receive an error, check your e-mail. Apple may have to send you a verification message first.
The app will start searching for your iOS devices. Tap the one you want to find. Let's see where our iPhone 4 is.
There it is! We get a pretty accurate location based on our iPhone's GPS. Tap the blue arrow to view your options.
From here you can send a message to your phone, lock it, or wipe all data. Let's send a message first.
Type your message. You can include a sound alert too. (It's loud and annoying, but that's the point). Tap send.
Your message will be delivered almost instantly. If you still don't get a response, you may want to lock your phone. Head back to the menu.
Enter a passcode to lock your phone. No one will be able to access your data or apps without the code. If you think your phone is gone for good, you should erase all the data. Go back to the menu.
Select Remote Wipe from the menu to erase all data from your phone. (We hope you backed up your music and contacts).
Our iPad is wifi only and not switched on, so the app displays the last known location instead. The same thing will happen with your iPod Touch.
