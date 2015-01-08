Here's How To Find Your iPhone If It's Lost Or Stolen

Losing your iPhone is an awful feeling.
Luckily, Apple has a way to track your lost or stolen device so you don’t have to eulogize those precious photos.
It’s called “Find My iPhone,” and it just might save you hundreds of dollars and lots of worrying.
To set up Find My iPhone, you'll need your phone handy. Start on the home screen and hit 'Settings.'
When iCloud asks to use your iPhone's location, say yes. This is how you'll be able to track your phone if you lose it.
That's it! To access your iPhone's location, you'll need to login in to iCloud on a web browser (www.icloud.com).
There's a Find My iPhone app too, but that won't help much if your phone is stolen unless you have another Apple device, like an iPad.
Find My iPhone doesn't just track your phone, it helps you find it. Playing a sound will help you find your phone if it's stuck under a couch cushion.
Lost Mode displays a message to anyone who finds your iPhone and will give them a number to call so they can reach you.
