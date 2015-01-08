Here's How To Find Your iPhone If It's Lost Or Stolen

Losing your iPhone is an awful feeling.

Luckily, Apple has a way to track your lost or stolen device so you don’t have to eulogize those precious photos.

It’s called “Find My iPhone,” and it just might save you hundreds of dollars and lots of worrying.







To set up Find My iPhone, you'll need your phone handy. Start on the home screen and hit 'Settings.' Scroll down and hit 'iCloud.' This is where Find My iPhone lives. If you're not already signed into your iCloud, do that here. When iCloud asks to use your iPhone's location, say yes. This is how you'll be able to track your phone if you lose it. Scroll down to the 'Find My iPhone' tab to activate the service. Turning on Find My iPhone is as easy as pushing a button. That's it! To access your iPhone's location, you'll need to login in to iCloud on a web browser (www.icloud.com). There's a Find My iPhone app too, but that won't help much if your phone is stolen unless you have another Apple device, like an iPad. Once you're logged in, hit the 'Find My iPhone' button. Find My iPhone will ask you to enter your password again. After you login, you can see exactly where your iPhone is, if it's on. Find My iPhone doesn't just track your phone, it helps you find it. Playing a sound will help you find your phone if it's stuck under a couch cushion. Lost Mode displays a message to anyone who finds your iPhone and will give them a number to call so they can reach you. If you don't think you'll be able to recover your iPhone, you can erase it entirely by remote. You can also use Find My iPhone to track other Apple devices. Note: I'm not using four iPhones simultaneously, Apple knows all the devices associated with a particular iCloud account.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.