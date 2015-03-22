Twitter just turned 9 years old -- here's how to find your first tweet

Twitter just turned nine years old.

On Friday, the company’s CCO Gabriel Stricker posted a look back at some famous first tweets, including the first-ever tweet from CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey, back when Twitter was known as “Twttr”:

just setting up my twttr

— Jack (@jack) March 21, 2006

Feeling nostalgic? There’s an easy way to check out your first tweet.

Just click here and type in any Twitter handle.

