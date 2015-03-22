Twitter just turned 9 years old -- here's how to find your first tweet

Twitter just turned nine years old.
On Friday, the company’s CCO Gabriel Stricker posted a look back at some famous first tweets, including the first-ever tweet from CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey, back when Twitter was known as “Twttr”:
just setting up my twttr
— Jack (@jack) March 21, 2006
Feeling nostalgic? There’s an easy way to check out your first tweet.
Just click here and type in any Twitter handle.
NOW WATCH: Project Unboxing: 125-count straws
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.