How to find your Xbox One's IP address or set up a static IP address on the console

Taylor Lyles
ShutterstockYou can find your Xbox One’s IP address in its settings.

Thankfully, Microsoft makes it easy to locate the IP address on your Xbox One.

Typically, you would need to find the IP address on your Xbox One for doing things like streaming on your PC. However, it’s important to note that in Windows 10 you have to manually enter the IP address to connect your console to your computer.

No matter the circumstances, here is how you can locate your Xbox One’s IP address, as well as set up a static IP address on your console.

How to find your Xbox One’s IP address

1. Turn on your Xbox One console. Push the Xbox home button on your controller.

2. Then, select “Settings.”

3. In “Settings” select “Network.” Then, select “Network settings” and “Advanced settings.”

How to find Xbox One IP addressTaylor Lyles/Business InsiderHead to ‘Advanced Settings’ and the first option you should see is ‘IP settings.’

4. In “Advanced Settings” select “IP Settings.” This will allow you to view your IP address.

How to set up a static IP address on your Xbox One using the console

1. Turn on your Xbox One console. Push the Menu button on your controller.

How to find Xbox One IP addressMicrosoftPush the Menu button.

2. Then, select “Settings.”

3. In “Settings” select “Network.” Then, select “Network settings” and “Advanced settings.”

4. In “Advanced Settings” select “IP Settings.”

5. Once in the “IP Settings” page, write down your IP address, Subnet mask, and Gateway.

6. Switch from “Automatic” to “Manual.”

7. Input your IP address and select “Enter.”

