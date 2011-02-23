HOW TO: Find The Fastest Internet Connection Near You

For those shopping around for a new internet service provider, the FCC just released a new site to help you out.



The National Broadband Map is a complete database of all broadband connections in the U.S. and their average speeds.

Just head over to the site, type in your address or zip code, and you’ll get a list of all ISPs available to you along with an infographic comparing their connection speeds.

If you want to see what broadband connections look like nationwide, you can check out the FCC’s interactive map here.

It’s an excellent resource if you’re moving to a new town or are unhappy with your current service and want to find the best alternative.

There’s also an API for all this data, so developers can start coming up with useful ways to help people find the speediest connection.

Photo: FCC

