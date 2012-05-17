The Ultimate Guide To Finding The Best Stores For Couponing

Photo: Flickr / Thomas Hawk

Veteran couponers know to bring a copy of their local stores’ coupon policies when they shop.Policies vary from store to store – and many stores’ policies have changed since TLC’s Extreme Couponing show revealed how some couponers game the system to pay virtually nothing at checkout.



Knowing your favourite stores’ coupon policies is still sound money- and time-saving advice, but it’s not the only way to increase your savings at checkout.

First comparing one store’s policy to the next will allow you to better plan your shopping trips and save more money. Because depending on the coupons you have on hand on a given day and the types of items you need to buy that day, one store’s coupon policy may save you more than another.

I’ve analysed and summarized the coupon policies of the following stores to give you an idea of what I mean, but you can easily repeat this analysis with your local stores. A little-known Internet search command – “site:” – should take you right to any store’s coupon policy if you have their website address.

Just type “site:website.com coupon” into a search engine. So to find Target’s policy, I typed “site:target.com coupon.” That told the search engine to show me only the pages of Target’s website with the word “coupon” on them.

Big-box stores

Kmart

Pros:

In stores: Kmart coupons printed from online (available here) are accepted.

In stores: Kmart coupons from their weekly ad are accepted, although you must be a Shop Your Way member to use them.

Online: Kmart-endorsed coupons with coupon codes are accepted (although they don’t define “Kmart-endorsed”).

Cons:

Kmart doesn’t seem to have an in-store or online coupon policy. Their focus is on getting you to join their Shop Your Way rewards program – although the Shop Your Way website is skimpy on details about the program benefits.

Target

Pros:

In stores: Manufacturer coupons clipped from newspapers, etc., accepted.

In stores: Manufacturer coupons printed from online accepted.

In stores: Target coupons printed from online (available here) accepted.

In stores: Target mobile coupons (sign up here) accepted.

In stores: One manufacturer coupon and one Target coupon can be used on the same item.

Cons:

In stores: If the value of a coupon exceeds the value of the item you’re using the coupon for, you can’t receive cash back.

Online: Target doesn’t seem to have an online-coupon policy.

Walmart

Pros:

In stores: Manufacturer coupons clipped from newspapers, etc., are accepted.

In stores: Manufacturer coupons printed from online are accepted.

In stores: Manufacturer coupons printed at checkout, aka “catalinas,” accepted unless they are for x per cent or x cents/dollars off your entire purchase.

In stores: Walmart coupons printed from online (available here) are accepted.

In stores: Competitor coupons are accepted if they list an exact product value (for example, a box of such-and-such cereal for 99 cents).

In stores: Soft drink bottle-cap coupons are accepted.

In stores: If the value of a coupon exceeds the value of the item you’re using the coupon for, you can receive cash back.

In stores: There is no limit on the number of coupons you can use per visit.

Cons:

In stores: Only one coupon can be used per item.

Online: Walmart doesn’t seem to have an online-coupon policy.

Winner: For in-store shopping, Target or Walmart is best, depending on what type of coupons you have.

For online shopping, Kmart appears marginally better – although you’d be better off comparing prices of other online stores like Amazon.com.

Grocery stores

Giant Eagle

Pros:

Manufacturer coupons printed from online are accepted unless they are buy-one-get-one-free coupons or worth more than $3.

Giant Eagle, GetGo, and Market District coupons from their ads are accepted, although they cannot be doubled.

Giant Eagle coupons printed at checkout, aka “catalinas,” are accepted.

Giant Eagle electronic coupons, which you load onto a card from Giant Eagle’s website, are accepted, although you must be a Giant Eagle Advantage Card member to access them.

If you forget to use your coupons at the time of purchase, they will accept them up to 10 days later if you bring your receipt.

Manufacturer coupons for x cents off can be doubled if you have a Giant Eagle Advantage Card.

Cons:

If the value of a coupon exceeds the value of the item you’re using the coupon for, you can’t receive cash back.

Publix Supermarkets

Pros:

In stores: Manufacturer coupons clipped from newspapers, etc., accepted.

In stores: Manufacturer coupons printed from online accepted.

Publix coupons printed from their weekly ad are accepted.

Publix coupons printed from online (available here) are accepted.

Competitor coupons from nearby supermarkets are accepted unless they are for x per cent off an item or off your entire purchase. Check with your local store to find out which competitors’ coupons they accept.

Competitor coupons from nearby pharmacies are accepted unless they are for x per cent off an item or off your entire purchase. Check with your local store’s pharmacy to find out which competitors’ coupons they accept.

One manufacturer coupon and one Publix coupon or competitor coupon can be used on the same item.

Cons:

Nothing noteworthy.

Safeway

Pros:

Manufacturer coupons clipped from newspapers, etc., are accepted.

Manufacturer coupons printed from online are accepted.

Safeway electronic coupons, which you load onto a card from Safeway’s website, are accepted, although you must be a Safeway Club Card member to access them.

Some stores run double-coupon promotions during which coupons are worth twice their face value, but you have to check with your local store for details.

Cons:

Only one coupon can be used per item.

Safeway electronic coupons are not eligible for doubling.

Winner: This depends in part on what supermarkets you have to pick from in your area. (I picked these three because they’re among the largest supermarket chains.) But all three of these have relatively good coupon policies. Which is best for you? That depends on what types of coupons you use most and whether you would join a card program.

Karla Bowsher runs our deals page and covers consumer, retail, and health issues. If you have a comment, suggestion, or question, leave a comment or contact her at [email protected]

Now check out what to buy (and skip) at the warehouse club >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.