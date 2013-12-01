How To Find The Bars That Women Love

A new iPhone app called

Jetpac City Guideswill appear in the iPhone store on December 5. It tells you all about the best places in every city to hit, based on analysing millions of Instagram photos.

We’ve been playing with a preview of it and really like it.

It uses some pretty cool big data technology to look at the photos, understand what’s going on in them (are people smiling? what are they wearing?) and match them to their GPS locations.

From that, the app tells you, city by city things like:

The bars women love (based on how many photos of smiling women taken there).

Where foodies eat and drink

The best coffee shops

Where music lovers hang out

Hikes tourists don’t know about

Restaurants with the best views

Dog-friendly places

Best places for kids

And (one of our favourites), hipster hangouts, based on pictures of guys dressed hipster style or sporting hipster mustaches.

For instance, from the app we learned that …

The No. 1 bar that women love in San Francisco is Ace Wasabi’s Rock-N-Roll Sushi.

Jetpac/Screenshot A favourite bar for women in San Francisco

The top restaurant where people take photos of their food in Manhattan is the Terakawa Ramen noodle house.

The favourite hangout for hipsters in Denver is a breakfast spot called Snooze.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.