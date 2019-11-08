How to find your Steam ID, the unique 17-digit code that identifies your gaming account, and what to do if it won't appear

Casimiro PT/Shutterstock To find your Steam ID, locate your profile’s URL.

You can find your Steam ID from the profile tab of the Steam application by locating its URL.

Your Steam ID is a 17-digit number unique to you, which you can use to link other people to your profile, or use for third-party applications.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Steam allows multiple people to have the same username at once. This makes getting the display name you want easier, but often causes a problem when trying to look up a specific account. Fortunately, Steam tracks every account with a unique string of numbers, known as your Steam ID. You can use this 17-digit number ID to either link other people to your account, or to use in third-party tools like SteamDB.

Here’s how to find it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to find your Steam ID





1. Open the Steam application on your Mac or PC and log in.

2. Open your profile by clicking the button at the top of the screen – it’s your profile name in big letters.

3. You should see a URL appear below the button. Your Steam ID is the long string of numbers in that URL.

Ross James/Business Insider The long number at the end of the URL on your profile tab is your Steam ID.

4. If you don’t see it, click on “Steam” at the top of the window (or in your menu bar at the top of the screen on a Mac) and select “Settings” (or “Preferences” on a Mac).

5. In the menu that opens, click “Interface” in the left sidebar.

6. Check the box labelled “Display Steam URL address bar when available.”

Ross James/Business Insider Check the box from the settings menu if the URL bar wasn’t appearing for you before.

7. Click “OK”, and then go to your profile again.

8. The long number at the end of the URL – which should now appear – is your Steam ID.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.