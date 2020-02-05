How to find your Spotify username on the desktop or mobile app

Marissa Perino
Proxima Studio/ShutterstockYou can find your Spotify username with a few clicks or taps.

While you can’t change your Spotify username within the program, you can still easily find your username on both the desktop and mobile app.

Your Spotify username can easily be found by clicking on your profile details in the upper-right hand corner on the computer, while accessing this screen takes one extra step on the mobile device. The process for both is fairly similar.

Here’s how to find your Spotify username.

How to find your
Spotify
username on a computer

1. Open the Spotify app on your Mac or PC.

2. You can find your username in the upper-right hand corner, next to your circular profile picture. (If you do not have a picture attached to your account, your initials will be in a circle icon instead.)

3. To view your user details, click on the name, which will bring you to your user page. Your username can be found in large, white letters.

Image1 usernameMarissa Perino/Business InsiderYour Spotify username is listed in large, white letters.

How to find your
Spotify
username on a mobile device

1. Open the Spotify app on your Apple or Android device.

2. Tap the gear icon in the upper right hand corner.

Marissa Perino/Business InsiderTap the gear icon on your phone.

3. You should see your username at the top of the screen, next to your circular profile picture. (If you do not have a picture attached to your account, your initials will be in a circle icon instead.)

Marissa Perino/Business InsiderTap ‘Account’ on your Settings page.

4. Tap “Account” to view your full details. On your account page you’ll see your username listed above your subscription type.

Marissa Perino/Business InsiderYou account details will show your username.
