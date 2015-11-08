There's an incredibly simple way to find the lyrics to any song you're listening to on Spotify

There’s a way to see the lyrics for any song you’re listening to right on Spotify, without ever having to open a browser to Google song lyrics. It takes only a couple clicks.

Just make sure you’re using Spotify on your desktop, as opposed to your phone or tablet.

Spotify partnered with a lyrics database called Musixmatch, and now lets you see lyrics for millions of songs.

Here’s how you do it.

First, select any song.

Then select the “LYRICS” button along the bottom of the Spotify app. If the song you’re trying to listen to isn’t one of the songs already cataloged, you can add lyrics by clicking “ADD LYRICS NOW.”

Bam. There are your line-by-line lyrics.

If you want to see the song’s full lyrics, just click the slider below the lyrics.

It’s pretty easy.

If you’d prefer to see lyrics on your phone or tablet, you’ll have to download the Musixmatch app, and sync your music with Spotify.

[h/t Laura Olin]

