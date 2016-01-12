How to find something you'll like on Netflix, Stan and Presto

On-demand streaming services are changing the way we all watch television and movies at home.

In Australia, we have three main services – Netflix, Stan and Foxtel’s Presto. All three do the same thing, they offer you thousands of hours worth of TV shows and movies that you can watch on demand for $10-$15 a month. But the libraries are mostly different.

So with all this content available to you, how do you find something worth watching? How do you find out what service has the TV show or movie you want?

Can you even stream it in Australia at all?

Thankfully, there are a few services available online to help answer these questions for you.

What’s on Netflix Australia

This new website is dedicated just to Netflix, but considering it’s the most subscribed streaming service in the country, you can see why the creators started here.

What sets this apart from your usual Netflix search engine inside your app or web browser is that it includes Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB scores, so you can filter out movies ranked lowly if you wanted to. It gives you more flexibility with your search parameters too, allowing you to filter movies or TV shows by the year they were made or genre on top of their rating.

It’s super simple, but it’ll help you find a movie super quickly.

JustWatch

This is my personal favourite. JustWatch combines Netflix, Stan and a bunch of other pay-per-view services such as iTunes, Google Play and the PS Store and allows you to see what’s popular throughout them all.

Best of all, it has a universal search feature, so you can search for a movie or TV show you might want to watch and it will go through and show you what service it is on. Unfortunately, for some reason Presto is no longer included in the search function.

Compare TV

If you have Presto and want to compare it to the competition, then Compare TV is where you should be looking. It has a full, regularly updated library of TV shows and movies of all three services, ordered by their popularity.

You can search through each library to find a show or movie and can see which devices services are available on.

Disclosure: Stan is a 50/50 joint venture between Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media. Allure Media, the company which publishes Business Insider Australia, is also owned by Fairfax.

