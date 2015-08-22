How to find someone's work email using just their name

If you’ve ever tried to figure out what someone’s work email address might be — knowing only their name — you know how frustrating it can be. “First initial plus last name” is a safe bet, but it’s not always right.

But now developer Oleg Campbell has automated the process of hunting for someone’s corporate email with a nifty new Chrome extension built on top of Gmail. It’s called, descriptively, Name2Email.

Here’s how it works.

After you install the Name2Email extension, you simple open Gmail and enter the person’s first name, last name, and work domain email — starting with @ — into the “compose” box. Name2Email will then automatically generate the most common corporate email patterns for you.

Next, simply hover your mouse over the generated addresses, and when you see a popup with the person’s name appear, bingo — that’s the right address.

Commenters on Product Hunt have already suggested that a little machine learning could eventually reduce the number of possible emails the extension pulls up.

This extension is similar to Rapportive, which lets you see if your guesses for someone’s corporate email are correct. But Name2Email does the guessing work for you.

Get the Name2Email extension here or visit its page on Product Hunt.

