How to find someone on Tumblr and keep up to date on specific blogs

The best way to find someone on Tumblr is to search for their blog on the mobile app.

Tumblr, once one of the most popular social media platforms, is not the easiest place to find people you know.

Because the site doesn’t require names or any meaningful identifying markers for users or blogs, if you don’t know a person’s URL or blog title, they may be difficult to find.

Tumblr’s desktop site used to have a feature that allowed you to import contacts from your email account, but that feature no longer exists.

Tumblr was once one of the most widely used social media platforms out there, and for several years it was the place where internet culture happened. Memes were minted there, social media celebrities rose and fell, and people created blogging networks around fandoms, aesthetics, humour, and more.

While it has since fallen out of popular use, Tumblr is still active. It is also one of the few places left on the internet that’s not overrun with targeted ads and personal promotion.

One of the largest factors that sets Tumblr apart from other social media sites is that it is not expected, or even standard, to put your name on your blog. Some people add first names in their bios, but it is rare for a Tumblr user to share their first and last name on their blog â€” and even if they did, there is no search field for it on the site.

There used to be a feature where you could import your email contacts into the desktop site to find other users you know, but that feature has since been removed.

Additionally, while it is possible to find people and blogs on the desktop version of Tumblr, it’s not always easy â€” user complaints about disorganization on the site are not unfounded.

Searching a term or word on Tumblr’s desktop site is a simple one-step process using the search bar at the top of the site, but if you don’t know exactly what you’re looking for, or if it’s not a popular blog or topic, you may have to scroll through a lot of other blogs before you find it.

So, if you’re really determined to find someone on Tumblr, you’re better off using the mobile app and knowing their username or blog title.

How to find someone on Tumblr

1. Open the Tumblr app on your mobile device.

2. Tap the magnifying glass in the bottom toolbar to go to the Search tab.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Open Tumblr and go to the Search tab.

3. Tap the box that says “Search Tumblr” at the top and type your desired search term. This term can be as specific as the person’s blog URL or title, or as vague as a simple subject. You can also search for an email address â€” if that email address is the same one they used to create their account.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Type your search term into the search box.

4. Tumblr will show you a list of popular blogs, but will also give you the option to do a wider search, or go directly to the specific blog.

If you see the blog you’re looking for in the suggested search, simply tap the title to go there.

If you’re sure you have the URL correct, and it still doesn’t appear, tap the option that says “Go to [blog name]” to go directly there.

If you’re not certain you have the name correct, and you don’t see the blog on the list â€” or if you just want to browse more â€” tap the option at the top of the search, directly underneath the text box.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider If you don’t see the right blog on the list, either tap ‘Go to…’ or the blue linked search term above it.

5. After you hit the search button, scroll left on the menu bar at the top of the screen, under the search box, and select “Tumblrs.” Scroll through this list until you find the blog you wanted.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Choose Tumblrs in the toolbar and scroll until you find your desired blog.

