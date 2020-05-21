How to find someone on your Strava fitness app in 3 different ways

Kelly Laffey
StravaYou can find someone on Strava using your Facebook or phone’s contacts or by directly searching their names.

Following someone on Strava allows you to see their workouts and comment on their training.

There are three ways to find someone on Strava – by typing their name into a search bar, or by syncing either your Facebook or your phone’s contacts with the app.

Here’s how to find someone on Strava.

How to find someone on Strava

1. Open up the Strava app on your iPhone or Android and type in your username and password to log into your account.

2. Select “Profile” on the bottom bar.

3. Hit “Find Friends,” which is located on the right, just below your profile picture.

How to find someone on Strava 3Kelly Laffey/Business InsiderTap ‘Find Friends.’

4. From here, you have a number of options to find friends.

  • Under “Suggested,” Strava will list people that it thinks you know, based on Facebook friendship or mutual friends.
  • Tap “Facebook” to see all of your Facebook friends who are on Strava.
  • Select “Contacts” to see which of your contacts are on Strava.

Note that to search by Facebook or Contacts, you’ll first have to give Strava access. If you give Strava access to your contacts, it will search based on the stored email address, not the phone number.

How to find someone on Strava 4Kelly Laffey/Business InsiderTap ‘Connect Securely’ under ‘Contacts’ to sync your contacts with Strava.

5. Alternatively, you can type a friend’s name directly into the search bar to find them.

6. Once you find the person you want to follow, tap the “Follow” button, which will be located next to his or her name.

