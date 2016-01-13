The 23 most interesting secret categories on Netflix

Netflix has an insane amount of content, but it’s not always easy to find what you want.

The categories Netflix gives you access to are broad, which is made even more frustrating by the knowledge that Netflix itself splits movies and TV shows into incredibly specific micro-categories.

Luckily it’s pretty easy to access those ultra-specific categories. Every one is tagged with a number (for example, the “Epics” is category is 52858). And once you have that code, to get a comprehensive list, all you to do is just type it into your address bar after the word “genre,” like this:

http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/52858

We decided to look through the list of secret Netflix genres to find you 23 of the most interesting ones. The ones we chose are a mixture of awesome, random, and just plain weird. And scroll to the bottom for a more comprehensive list:

Wine & Beverage Appreciation (1458) Netflix Sample: 'Bottle Shock' (2008). In this tale about the early days of Napa Valley's success, the Montelena Winery challenges France's status as the world's top wine producer. More examples: 'Drinking Buddies,' 'Ken Burns: Prohibition,' 'You Will Be My Son, A Year in Champagne' Steamy British Independent Dramas (4170) Netflix Sample: 'The Look of Love' (2013). This bittersweet biopic chronicles the over-the-top life of Paul Raymon, England's Hugh Hefner, from nightclub to mind reader to burlesque impresario. Other examples: 'The Duke of Burgundy,' 'Filth,' 'The Comedian' Movies for ages 0 to 2 (6796) Netflix Sample: 'Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas' (1999). Who stuffs your stocking with tales of holiday cheer? The one and only mouse with big, round ears! Other examples: 'Kitten Party,' 'Three Little Pigs,' 'Piglet's Big Movie' Gritty Tearjerkers (276) Netflix Sample: 'Fruitvale Station' (2013). This dramatic rendering of a real-life tragedy recounts the final hours of Oscar Grant, shot by San Francisco Transit Police on New Year's Day, 2009. Other examples: 'My Left Foot,' 'Remembrance,' 'United 93' Cerebral Scandinavian Movies (995) Netflix Sample: 'Melancholia' (2011). The cosmos is in turmoil as planets collide. As above, so below -- it's going to be a strange wedding day. Other examples: 'Nymphomaniac Vol. 1 and 2,' 'The Act of Killing,' 'Expedition to the End of the World' Goofy Courtroom Movies (285) Netflix Sample: 'Forbidden Woman' (2012). A successful attorney rises up the ranks at his law firm, but he risks it all when he falls in love with the wrong woman: his boss's wife. Other examples: That's the only one. Visually-striking Gory Crime Movies (3428) Netflix Sample: 'Kill Bill Vol. 1' (2003). An assassin is shot by her ruthless employer, Bill, and other members of their assassination circle. But she lives, and plots her vengeance. More examples: 'Darkman' Understated Horror Movies (4765) Netflix Sample: 'A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night' (2014). A very bad town suddenly got a lot worse. There's a vampire lurking in the shadows, and she has an agenda. More examples: 'The Unwanted' Critically-acclaimed Animal Tales (566) Netflix Sample: 'Chicken Run' (2000). Two chickens hatch an elaborate plan to escape the farm before their goose is cooked. Can they fly the coop? Other examples: 'Antz,' 'Lassie,' 'The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh' Social Issue Dramas (3947) Netflix Sample: 'To Kill A Mockingbird' (1962). A valiant lawyer, a black man falsely accused. Seen through the eyes of a feisty girl, innocence and justice collide. Other examples: 'Run,' 'Philomena,' 'The Principal,' 'Mona Lisa Smile' Inspiring Teen Movies (1349) Netflix Sample: 'Tiger Eyes' (2012). A murder in the family happens to everyone, but this teen can't cope. Unless she can learn how -- through a wolf. Other examples: 'Drumline a New Beat,' 'Over the Top,' 'The Fat Boy Chronicles,' 'Catching Faith' Korean Crime Thrillers (434) Netflix Sample: 'Lady Vengeance' (2005). Wrongfully imprisoned for more than a decade, her heart has grown cold and ugly. But vengeance can be beautiful. Other examples: 'Hide and Seek,' 'I Saw the Devil,' 'Oldboy,' 'Man of Vendetta' Heartfelt Sports Movies (4116) Netflix Sample: 'A League of Their Own' (1992). When men are called to war, lady ball players prove their place is at home plate, not at home. Other examples: 'Hardball,' 'Undefeated,' 'Ride,' 'All Things Fall Apart' British Coming-of-age Movies (2386) Netflix Sample: 'About a Boy' (2002). Hip, irresponsible Londoner Will invents an imaginary son and starts attending single-parent meetings to find available women. Other examples: 'My Life So Far,' 'Broken,' 'Fish Tank,' 'Masterpiece Classic: The Diary of Anne Frank' Cult Satanic Stories (3527) Netflix Sample: 'Stephen King's Children of the Corn' (1984). A couple stranded in a rural town falls into the hands of a group of children who murder all the town's adults at the command of their leader. Other examples: 'The Prophecy,' 8 different 'Hellraiser' movies Car Culture Shows (753) Netflix Sample: 'Top Gear' (2015). A spin around the track one moment, a race against Japan's bullet train the next. Too bad this isn't your job. Other examples: 'Revenge of the Electric Car' Blaxploitation Movies (1832) Netflix Sample: 'Detroit 9000' (1973). An interracial pair of cops discovers more than they bargained for as they navigate an urban underworld of call girls and corrupt politicians. Other examples: That's the only one. Creature Features (6895) Netflix Sample: 'Killer Mermaid' (2014). Two young women go on an exotic Mediterranean vacation and uncover the watery lair of a killer mermaid hidden beneath an abandoned military fortress. Other examples: 'Troll Hunter,' 'Dark Was the Night,' 'The Monster Squad,' 'The Host' B-Horror Movies (8195) Netflix Sample: Sharknado (2013). When a hurricane swamps Los Angeles, thousands of sharks are swept up in tornados and deposited all over the city, where they terrorize residents. Other examples: 'Awaken,' 'The Chosen,' 'Wolf Cop,' 'Age of Ice' Kids Faith & Spirituality (751423) Netflix Sample: 'The Prince of Egypt' (1998). From the nine plagues of Egypt to the parting of the Red Sea, it's an animated spectacle 3,000 years in the making. Other examples: 'Joseph King of Dreams,' 4 'Veggie Tales' movies Art House Movies (29764) Netflix Sample: 'Human Capital' (2013). One family living in wealth and luxury. Another struggling to stay afloat. Their fates linked by ties of love and money. Other examples: 'Blue is the Warmest Colour,' 'Ida,' 'About Elly,' 'Venus in Fur,' 'Holy Motors' Quirky Romance (36103) Netflix Sample: What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993). A small town grocery clerk is beset by duty to his family -- and the pangs of love and possibility. Other examples: 'Beginners,' 'The Little Death,' 'Moonrise Kingdom,' 'Manhattan Romance' Witty Slapstick Comedies (3417) Netflix There seems to be room in the market. Here are some other hidden categories we were saddened to see didn't have any entries at the moment: War Alien Sci-Fi (3570), Suspenseful Time Travel Movies (2778), Sentimental Action & Adventure (4879), MTV TV Shows (4221), Irreverent Mysteries (2701), Feel-good Education & Guidance starring Muppets (4699). If you want to see a longer list of genres, head to this website, where a kind soul has assembled a huge number of them. This site also provides the ability to search through them, though there are not as many categories.

