Here's the easiest way to find restaurants with 'Pokémon GO' stops

Yelp just made it a lot easier to find a good place to eat and catch some Pokémon while you’re at it!

You can use the filter on Yelp’s website or on its iOS and Android app, and it’s really to use!

For the website, simply go to the homepage and type whatever cuisine you’re craving and where exactly you want to eat it. Once you click enter, select the “PokéStop Nearby” filter.

If you’re already on the Pokémon hunt and need to refuel, its easy to find restaurants with Pokéstops using the app. Once you open the app, you’ll see the filter bar right under the search tab. That makes it easy to enter the type of food you’re craving, where you want to eat it, and filter for Pokéstops.

Now if you get hungry on those long walks you can still keep the hunt going!

