A hot new app at the top of the App Store shows you where to find Pokémon -- here's how 'Poke Radar' works

The hottest new app in the iPhone App Store is… another Pokémon app.
Poké Radar is a crowdsourced map of locations where “Pokémon Go” players found certain Pokémon. It’s already number two in the App Store, just behind the official “Pokémon Go” app.
Here’s how it works:
If you go to the location and don't find the Pokémon you're looking for, you can 'Vote Down.' That will tell the app that other users are less likely to find the Pokémon in question there.
This is the biggest problem with Poké Radar. Since it's an unofficial, crowdsourced app and Pokémon appear at random, there's no guarantee it will work.
Tap the submit button to let everyone know where you found a Pokémon. Enter the trainer name you use in 'Pokémon Go' first.
Looking for a particular Pokémon? Tap the 'Filter' button at the top of the screen and select the one you want.
I haven't found a Pikachu yet, so I decided to see where other players have found him.
Want to get to the nearest location where the Pokémon you're after was last spotted? Tap the 'Get Directions' link.
While the app makes a good resource to see where people caught certain Pokémon, keep in mind 'Pokémon Go' generates creatures randomly. Just because someone found a Pikachu in one location doesn't mean you'll find one there too.
Our advice? 'Pokémon Go' takes geography into account when generating certain Pokémon, so search in parks, near water, or in the streets to find different types.
You can download Poké Radar for free here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.