A hot new app at the top of the App Store shows you where to find Pokémon -- here's how 'Poke Radar' works

Steve Kovach

The hottest new app in the iPhone App Store is… another Pokémon app.

Poké Radar is a crowdsourced map of locations where “Pokémon Go” players found certain Pokémon. It’s already number two in the App Store, just behind the official “Pokémon Go” app.

Here’s how it works:

When you launch the app, you see a map of all the Pokémon players have found in your area.

Screenshot/Tech Insider

Tapping a Pokémon tells you the username of the trainer who found it and when it was found.

Screenshot/Tech Insider

If you go to the location and don't find the Pokémon you're looking for, you can 'Vote Down.' That will tell the app that other users are less likely to find the Pokémon in question there.

This is the biggest problem with Poké Radar. Since it's an unofficial, crowdsourced app and Pokémon appear at random, there's no guarantee it will work.

Tap the submit button to let everyone know where you found a Pokémon. Enter the trainer name you use in 'Pokémon Go' first.

Screenshot/Tech Insider

Then select the Pokémon you found. The app will automatically drop it at your location on the map.

Screenshot/Tech Insider

Now other Poké Radar users can see where you found your Pokémon.

Screenshot/Tech Insider

Looking for a particular Pokémon? Tap the 'Filter' button at the top of the screen and select the one you want.

Screenshot/Tech Insider

I haven't found a Pikachu yet, so I decided to see where other players have found him.

Here's where users found a Pikachu near my location.

Screenshot/Tech Insider

Want to get to the nearest location where the Pokémon you're after was last spotted? Tap the 'Get Directions' link.

Screenshot/Tech Insider

Apple Maps will open and give you the option to help you navigate there. Easy!

Screenshot/Tech Insider

Unfortunately, Poké Radar isn't that reliable.

Niantic, Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

While the app makes a good resource to see where people caught certain Pokémon, keep in mind 'Pokémon Go' generates creatures randomly. Just because someone found a Pikachu in one location doesn't mean you'll find one there too.

Our advice? 'Pokémon Go' takes geography into account when generating certain Pokémon, so search in parks, near water, or in the streets to find different types.

You can download Poké Radar for free here.

