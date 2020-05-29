How to find playlists on Apple Music and add them to your library

If you’re a new Apple Music subscriber, or you’re otherwise unfamiliar with the platform, it can be somewhat confusing to navigate. Even simple tasks like finding playlists may seem difficult. But finding mixes for that annual spring clean or daily workout doesn’t have to be hard.

In addition to using the search function, you can also browse featured playlists in the “For You” tab in the app’s bottom menu. Friends and family can also send you playlists. Finding playlists and adding them to your library yourself is easiest when you’re already logged in to your Apple Music account using your Apple ID.

Here’s how to discover a library of playlists available to download and listen to on your mobile phone, tablet, or computer’s Apple Music app.

How to find and add playlists on Apple Music on a mobile device

1. Open the Apple Music app.

2. Tap the magnifying glass icon.

Apple Music Playlist Mobile 1Abbey White/Business InsiderYou can find this icon in the upper right corner of the Apple Music app.

3. Search for a playlist by artist, genre, or interest using keywords.

Apple Music Playlist Mobile 3Abbey White/Business InsiderSometimes, searching a keyword will produce a frequently searched result involving playlists.

4. On the search results page, scroll until you see the “Playlists” heading.

Apple Music Playlist Mobile 2Abbey White/Business InsiderThis may be first or farther down, depending on what you’ve searched.

5. Click “See all” to browse more playlist options than the featured lists.

6. To add a playlist to your library, tap the plus sign next to the title.

Apple Music Playlist Mobile 4Abbey White/Business InsiderIf the playlist has already been added and downloaded to your library, you’ll see a cloud icon with a down arrow next to the playlist title.

How to find and add playlists on Apple Music on a computer

1. Click the Apple Music icon in your mac’s launchpad or window’s applications list.

Apple Music Playlists Computer 1Devon Delfino/Business InsiderThe Apple Music icon appears as a pair of music notes

2. Select the “Browse” button on the left-side menu.

3. Scroll until you see the “Top Playlists” option. Click “See all” to see more recommendations.

Apple Music Playlist Computer 2Abbey White/Business InsiderThis will be listed under the Daily Top 100.

4. Or go to the Search bar and bring up the search page.

Apple Music Playlist Computer 3Abbey White/Business InsiderThe search will bring up recommendations based on popular topics from other Apple Music users.

5. Type in a topic for a playlist by artist, genre, or interest.

6. On an artist or genre page, scroll until you see the “Playlists” section.

Apple Music Playlist Computer 4Abbey White/Business InsiderThis will be listed under the Radio Stations row for genres and Album row for artists.

7. Select a featured playlist or find one by clicking “See all.”

8. Click +Add.

Apple Music Playlist Computer 5Abbey White/Business InsiderYou’ll see a cloud icon with a down arrow next to the playlist title when it’s added to your library.
